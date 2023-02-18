Winter Weather Advisory issued February 18 at 4:29PM MST until February 19 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10

inches across the southwestern portions of the Park. 4 to 8

inches possible across the eastern mountains. Otherwise, snow

accumulations generally under 4 inches. Winds gusting 30 to 40

mph in the mountains.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Now until 11 AM Sunday. The heaviest snowfall will be

tonight until around sunrise Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the open road across the northern

portion of the Yellowstone National Park, please call (307)

344-2117.