Winter Weather Advisory issued February 18 at 4:29PM MST until February 19 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10
inches across the southwestern portions of the Park. 4 to 8
inches possible across the eastern mountains. Otherwise, snow
accumulations generally under 4 inches. Winds gusting 30 to 40
mph in the mountains.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Now until 11 AM Sunday. The heaviest snowfall will be
tonight until around sunrise Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the open road across the northern
portion of the Yellowstone National Park, please call (307)
344-2117.