February 19, 2023 12:00 AM
Published 4:29 PM

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 18 at 4:29PM MST until February 19 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches. Around 6 inches expected in the Alpine area.

* WHERE…Star Valley.

* WHEN…Now until 11 AM Sunday. The heaviest snowfall will be
tonight through about sunrise Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

