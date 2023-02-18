Winter Weather Advisory issued February 18 at 6:11AM MST until February 19 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches in the Tetons. 5 to 10 inches in the Salt River,
Wyoming, and Gros Ventres mountain ranges. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and
Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Saturday to 11 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially over Teton
Pass. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
