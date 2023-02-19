Winter Storm Warning issued February 19 at 1:52PM MST until February 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 10 to

16 inches. Winds gusting 15 to 30 mph, increasing to 30 to 40

mph late Monday night and Tuesday.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole.

* WHEN…From 5 PM Sunday to 5 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible,

especially Monday night and Tuesday, with impacts to commuter

traffic. Widespread snow and blowing snow could significantly

reduce visibility. Near white-out conditions are possible at

times north of Jackson on US Highway 89 through Grand Teton

National Park and along Wyoming Highway 390.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are

forecast Sunday night and Monday. Much heavier snow, and the

bulk of the snow accumulation, along with stronger wind

arrives Monday night and continues into Tuesday evening before

gradually diminishing.

Travel will be significantly impacted by the snow and blowing

snow, most especially Monday night and Tuesday. If you must

travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle

in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.