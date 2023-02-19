Winter Storm Warning issued February 19 at 1:52PM MST until February 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of two to four

feet in the Tetons, with 18 to 36 inches for most other

mountain locales. Winds frequently gusting 35 to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…From 5 PM Sunday to 5 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible,

especially Monday night and Tuesday. Widespread snow and

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. These

conditions will impact commuters traveling Teton Pass.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Initial snowfall of 8 to 14 inches is

expected Sunday night and Monday. Much heavier snow and

stronger winds arrive Monday night and continue into Tuesday

evening before gradually diminishing.

Mountain passes, especially Teton Pass, will be significantly

impacted by the snow and blowing snow, most especially Monday

night and Tuesday. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight,

food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.