Winter Storm Warning issued February 19 at 1:52PM MST until February 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 12 to
18 inches over northern Star Valley and 8 to 12 inches over
southern Star Valley. Winds frequently gusting 15 to 30 mph.
* WHERE…Star Valley.
* WHEN…From 5 PM Sunday to 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible,
especially Monday night and Tuesday, with impacts to commuter
traffic. Widespread snow and blowing snow could significantly
reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are
forecast Sunday night and Monday. Much heavier snow, and the
bulk of the snow accumulation, along with stronger wind
arrives Monday night and continues into Tuesday evening before
gradually diminishing.
Travel will be significantly impacted by the snow and blowing
snow, most especially Monday night and Tuesday. If you must
travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle
in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.