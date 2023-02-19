Winter Storm Warning issued February 19 at 2:47PM MST until February 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Light to moderate snow tonight and Monday becomes heavy

Monday night and Tuesday. 1 to 4 inches of accumulation through

Monday at valley floors, 6 to 12 inches above 6500 feet. Monday

night through Tuesday, additional accumulations 6 to 10 inches

at valley floors, 10 to 18 inches above 6500 feet. Higher totals

possible in the Bear River Range. South to southwest winds

gusting over 40 mph Monday night and Tuesday.

* WHERE…Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Emigration

Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, and Swan

Valley.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible,

especially Monday night and Tuesday. Patchy blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could

impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause

tree damage.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.