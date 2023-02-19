Winter Storm Warning issued February 19 at 2:47PM MST until February 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Light to moderate snow tonight and Monday becomes heavy
Monday night and Tuesday. 1 to 4 inches of accumulation through
Monday at valley floors, 6 to 12 inches above 6500 feet. Monday
night through Tuesday, additional accumulations 6 to 10 inches
at valley floors, 10 to 18 inches above 6500 feet. Higher totals
possible in the Bear River Range. South to southwest winds
gusting over 40 mph Monday night and Tuesday.
* WHERE…Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Emigration
Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, and Swan
Valley.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible,
especially Monday night and Tuesday. Patchy blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could
impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause
tree damage.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.