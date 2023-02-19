Winter Storm Warning issued February 19 at 7:42PM MST until February 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 18 to 36
inches, with 7 to 14 inches across the lower valleys of
northern Yellowstone. Winds frequently gusting 25 to 40 mph.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Now until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Widespread snow and blowing snow will significantly
reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall amounts of 6 to 10 inches in the
mountains and 2 to 4 inches in the valleys are forecast Sunday
night and Monday. Much heavier snow and stronger winds arrive
Monday night and continue into Tuesday evening before
gradually diminishing.
Backcountry travel will be very difficult given the combination
of snow and wind, especially Monday night and Tuesday.