Winter Storm Warning issued February 19 at 8:43AM MST until February 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 10 to
16 inches. Winds gusting 15 to 30 mph, increasing to 30 to 45
mph late Monday night and Tuesday.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole.
* WHEN…From 5 PM Sunday to 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible,
especially Monday night and Tuesday, with impacts to commuter
traffic. Widespread snow and blowing snow could significantly
reduce visibility. Near white-out conditions are possible at
times north of Jackson on US Highway 89 through Grand Teton
National Park and along Wyoming Highway 390.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are
forecast Sunday night and Monday. Much heavier snow, and the
bulk of the snow accumulation, along with stronger wind arrives
Monday night and continues into Tuesday evening before
gradually diminishing.
Travel will be significantly impacted by the snow and blowing
snow, most especially Monday night and Tuesday. If you must
travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle
in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.