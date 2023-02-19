Winter Storm Warning issued February 19 at 8:43AM MST until February 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall amounts of 6 to 10 inches in the mountains and 2 to 4 inches in the valleys are forecast Sunday night and Monday. Much heavier snow and stronger winds arrive Monday night and continue into Tuesday evening before gradually diminishing. Backcountry travel will be very difficult given the combination of snow and wind, especially Monday night and Tuesday.

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 18 to 36 inches, with 6 to 12 inches across the lower valleys of northern Yellowstone. Winds frequently gusting 25 to 40 mph.

