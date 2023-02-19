Winter Storm Warning issued February 19 at 8:43AM MST until February 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 15 to 30
inches, with 10 to 16 inches over the far southern end of the
mountain ranges. Winds frequently gusting 35 to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…From 5 PM Sunday to 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible,
especially Monday night and Tuesday. Widespread snow and blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. These conditions
will impact travelers on Salt River Pass.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Initial snowfall of 4 to 8 inches is
expected Sunday night and Monday. Much heavier snow and stronger
winds arrive Monday night and continue into Tuesday evening
before gradually diminishing.
Salt River Pass will be significantly impacted by the snow and
blowing snow, most especially Monday night and Tuesday. If you
must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your
vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.