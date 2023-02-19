Winter Storm Warning issued February 19 at 8:43AM MST until February 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 15 to 30

inches, with 10 to 16 inches over the far southern end of the

mountain ranges. Winds frequently gusting 35 to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…From 5 PM Sunday to 5 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible,

especially Monday night and Tuesday. Widespread snow and blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. These conditions

will impact travelers on Salt River Pass.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Initial snowfall of 4 to 8 inches is

expected Sunday night and Monday. Much heavier snow and stronger

winds arrive Monday night and continue into Tuesday evening

before gradually diminishing.

Salt River Pass will be significantly impacted by the snow and

blowing snow, most especially Monday night and Tuesday. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency.

