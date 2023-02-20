Wind Advisory issued February 20 at 3:58AM MST until February 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected. New snow around 1 inch except for eastern benches
where up to around 3 inches of new snow is possible.
* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Pocatello, Blackfoot,
American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, and
Oakley.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around. Blowing and drifting of new light snow as well as
blowing and drifting of existing snow is possible.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Be careful watching out
for isolated blowing and drifting snow creating hazardous road
conditions.