Winter Storm Warning issued February 20 at 12:25PM MST until February 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Light snow today, becoming moderate to heavy tonight and

Tuesday. Total accumulations of 5 to 12 inches below 6500 feet,

and 12 to 24 inches above 6500 feet. Amounts near 3 feet are

expected across the Bear River Range. Winds gusting as high as

55 mph, creating low visibility…including localized whiteout

conditions.

* WHERE…Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Fish Creek

Summit, Emigration Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone,

Wayan, and Swan Valley.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible,

especially tonight and Tuesday. Blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could

impact the morning or evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.