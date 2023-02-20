Winter Storm Warning issued February 20 at 12:25PM MST until February 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Light snow today, becoming moderate to heavy tonight and
Tuesday. Total accumulations of 5 to 12 inches below 6500 feet,
and 12 to 24 inches above 6500 feet. Amounts near 3 feet are
expected across the Bear River Range. Winds gusting as high as
55 mph, creating low visibility…including localized whiteout
conditions.
* WHERE…Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Fish Creek
Summit, Emigration Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone,
Wayan, and Swan Valley.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible,
especially tonight and Tuesday. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could
impact the morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.