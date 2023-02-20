Winter Storm Warning issued February 20 at 12:25PM MST until February 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow tonight and Tuesday. Total snow

accumulations of 4 to 10 inches, except 10 to 20 inches above

pass level. Winds gusting 40 to 50 mph at times, including

localized whiteout conditions.

* WHERE…Malad Summit, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St Charles,

Montpelier, Georgetown Summit, and Georgetown.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible,

especially tonight and Tuesday. Blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could

impact the morning or evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.