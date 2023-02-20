Winter Storm Warning issued February 20 at 12:25PM MST until February 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Light snow, becoming moderate to heavy tonight and
Tuesday. Total accumulations of 6 to 16 inches below 6500 feet,
and 10 to 20 inches above 6500 feet. Localized spots adjacent to
Yellowstone and in the Big Holes will see up to 3 feet. Winds
gusting as high as 55 mph, creating low visibility…including
localized whiteout conditions.
* WHERE…Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Raynolds Pass, Targhee
Pass, and Island Park.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible,
especially tonight and Tuesday. Blowing snow will significantly
reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the
morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.