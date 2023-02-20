Winter Storm Warning issued February 20 at 2:34AM MST until February 22 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
12 inches in Sublette County. Total snow accumulations of 8 to
14 inches in southern Lincoln County. Total snow accumulations
of 1 to 3 feet in the Wind River Mountains West. Winds gusting
as high as 65 mph in southeastern Sublette County, Tuesday night
into Wednesday afternoon.
* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West, Upper Green River Basin
Foothills, Upper Green River Basin and Southern Lincoln County.
* WHEN…From 5 AM Tuesday to 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult to impossible as the
snow and wind combine to create reduced visibility and drifting.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.