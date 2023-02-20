Winter Storm Warning issued February 20 at 2:34AM MST until February 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 feet in
the Tetons, with 18 to 36 inches for most other mountain
locales. Winds frequently gusting 35 to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Now until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult to impossible,
especially Monday night and Tuesday. Widespread snow and blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. These conditions
will impact commuters traveling Teton Pass.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.