Winter Storm Warning issued February 20 at 2:34AM MST until February 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 18 to 36
inches, with 7 to 14 inches across the lower valleys of
northern Yellowstone. Winds frequently gusting 25 to 40 mph.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Now until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Widespread snow and blowing snow will significantly
reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.