Winter Storm Warning issued February 20 at 2:37PM MST until February 22 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches in Sublette County, with the higher end amount occurring

near Hoback Junction. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14

inches in southern Lincoln County. Total snow accumulations of 1

to 3 feet in the west slopes of the Wind River Mountains. Winds

gusting as high as 65 mph in southeastern Sublette County,

Tuesday night into Wednesday afternoon.

* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West, Upper Green River Basin

Foothills, Upper Green River Basin and Southern Lincoln County.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Tuesday to 11 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult to impossible as the

snow and wind combine to create reduced visibility and

drifting.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.