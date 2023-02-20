Winter Storm Warning issued February 20 at 2:37PM MST until February 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 10 to

16 inches. Winds gusting 15 to 30 mph, increasing to 30 to 40

mph late tonight into Tuesday.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole.

* WHEN…Now until 5 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible,

especially tonight and Tuesday, with impacts to commuter

traffic. Widespread snow and blowing snow could significantly

reduce visibility. Near white-out conditions are possible at

times north of Jackson on US Highway 89 through Grand Teton

National Park and along Wyoming Highway 390.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.