Winter Storm Warning issued February 20 at 2:37PM MST until February 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 10 to
16 inches. Winds gusting 15 to 30 mph, increasing to 30 to 40
mph late tonight into Tuesday.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole.
* WHEN…Now until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible,
especially tonight and Tuesday, with impacts to commuter
traffic. Widespread snow and blowing snow could significantly
reduce visibility. Near white-out conditions are possible at
times north of Jackson on US Highway 89 through Grand Teton
National Park and along Wyoming Highway 390.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.