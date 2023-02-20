Winter Storm Warning issued February 20 at 2:37PM MST until February 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 feet in

the Tetons, with 18 to 36 inches for most other mountain

locales. Winds frequently gusting 35 to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Now until 5 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult to impossible,

especially tonight and Tuesday. Widespread snow and blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. These conditions

will impact commuters traveling Teton and Togwotee Passes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.