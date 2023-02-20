Winter Storm Warning issued February 20 at 2:37PM MST until February 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 18 to 36

inches, with 7 to 14 inches across the lower valleys of

northern Yellowstone. Winds frequently gusting 25 to 40 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Now until 5 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Widespread snow and blowing snow will significantly

reduce visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.