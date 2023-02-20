Winter Storm Warning issued February 20 at 2:37PM MST until February 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 15 to
30 inches, with 12 to 18 inches over the far southern end of
the mountain ranges. Winds frequently gusting 35 to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Now until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult to impossible,
especially tonight and Tuesday. Widespread snow and blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. These conditions
will impact travelers on Salt River Pass.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.