Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 11:12 PM
Published 2:37 PM

Winter Storm Warning issued February 20 at 2:37PM MST until February 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 12 to
18 inches over northern Star Valley and 8 to 12 inches over
southern Star Valley. Winds frequently gusting 15 to 30 mph.

* WHERE…Star Valley.

* WHEN…Now until 5 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult to impossible,
especially Monday night and Tuesday, with impacts to commuter
traffic. Widespread snow and blowing snow could significantly
reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content