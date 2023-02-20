Winter Storm Warning issued February 20 at 2:37PM MST until February 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 12 to

18 inches over northern Star Valley and 8 to 12 inches over

southern Star Valley. Winds frequently gusting 15 to 30 mph.

* WHERE…Star Valley.

* WHEN…Now until 5 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult to impossible,

especially Monday night and Tuesday, with impacts to commuter

traffic. Widespread snow and blowing snow could significantly

reduce visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.