Winter Storm Warning issued February 20 at 3:54AM MST until February 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Light to moderate snow today becomes heavy tonight and

Tuesday. 1 to 4 inches of accumulation through Monday at valley

floors, 6 to 12 inches above 6500 feet. Monday night through

Tuesday, additional accumulations 6 to 10 inches at valley

floors, 10 to 18 inches above 6500 feet. Higher totals possible

in the Bear River Range. South to southwest winds gusting over

40 mph Monday night and Tuesday.

* WHERE…Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Fish Creek

Summit, Emigration Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone,

Wayan, and Swan Valley.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible,

especially Monday night and Tuesday. Patchy blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds

could cause tree damage.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.