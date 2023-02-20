Winter Storm Warning issued February 20 at 3:54AM MST until February 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Light to moderate snow today becomes heavy tonight and
Tuesday. 1 to 4 inches of accumulation through Monday at valley
floors, 6 to 12 inches above 6500 feet. Monday night through
Tuesday, additional accumulations 6 to 10 inches at valley
floors, 10 to 18 inches above 6500 feet. Higher totals possible
in the Bear River Range. South to southwest winds gusting over
40 mph Monday night and Tuesday.
* WHERE…Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Fish Creek
Summit, Emigration Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone,
Wayan, and Swan Valley.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible,
especially Monday night and Tuesday. Patchy blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds
could cause tree damage.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.