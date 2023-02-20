Winter Storm Warning issued February 20 at 3:54AM MST until February 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow and moderate to strong winds
expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches, except 8
to 15 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes. Winds
gusting 30 to 45 mph.
* WHERE…Malad pass, Malad, Preston Thatcher, St Charles,
Montpelier, Georgetown summit, and Georgetown.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible,
especially Monday night and Tuesday. Patchy blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could
impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause
tree damage.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.