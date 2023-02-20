Winter Storm Warning issued February 20 at 3:54AM MST until February 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Light to moderate snow today and becomes heavy tonight
and Tuesday. 1 to 4 inches of accumulation through Monday at
valley floors, 6 to 12 inches above 6500 feet. Monday night
through Tuesday, additional accumulations 6 to 10 inches at
valley floors, 10 to 18 inches above 6500 feet. South to
southwest winds gusting 40 to 50 mph Monday night and Tuesday.
* WHERE…Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Raynolds pass, Targhee
pass, and Island Park.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible,
especially Monday night and Tuesday. Patchy blowing snow will
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could
impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause
tree damage.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.