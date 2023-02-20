Winter Weather Advisory issued February 20 at 12:25PM MST until February 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 2

inches, with spotty higher amounts at or above pass level. Winds

gusting as high as 45 mph, including localized whiteout

conditions.

* WHERE…Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, Small, and Monida Pass.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could

impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.