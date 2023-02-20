Winter Weather Advisory issued February 20 at 12:25PM MST until February 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches
across the Snake Plain and up to 6 inches at or above pass
level. Highest elevations across the South Hills and Albion
Mountains will see amounts near 1 foot. Winds gusting as high as
55 mph, including localized whiteout conditions.
* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,
Rexburg, St. Anthony, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook
and the Cooper Basin.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could
impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.