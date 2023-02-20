Winter Weather Advisory issued February 20 at 2:51PM MST until February 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches
for high elevations. Snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches at lower
elevations, including Salmon. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold
wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in
hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.