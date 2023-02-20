Winter Weather Advisory issued February 20 at 3:54AM MST until February 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 4
inches, except 1 to 8 inches on ridge tops and elevations above
passes. Winds gusting as high 50 to 60 mph.
* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,
Rexburg, St. Anthony, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook
and the Cooper Basin.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong
winds could cause tree damage.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.