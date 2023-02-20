Winter Weather Advisory issued February 20 at 3:54AM MST until February 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two

inches, except 2 to 6 inches on ridge tops and elevations above

passes. Winds gusting as high as 45 to 55 mph.

* WHERE…Borah Peak, Haily Bellevue and Picabo.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong

winds could cause tree damage.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.