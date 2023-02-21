Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued February 21 at 11:45PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

A band of light to moderate snow showers has stalled over the
southern Snake Plain, just north of Fort Hall extending south to
just north of Pocatello, where southwest winds are meeting
northerly winds. Models suggest this convergence zone of winds
will stay for the next two to three hours before northerly winds
push southward. In the meantime, 1 to 2 inches of snow is
possible. Expect impacts to road conditions and reduced
visibilities. Please use caution.

