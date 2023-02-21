Special Weather Statement issued February 21 at 11:45PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

A band of light to moderate snow showers has stalled over the southern Snake Plain, just north of Fort Hall extending south to just north of Pocatello, where southwest winds are meeting northerly winds. Models suggest this convergence zone of winds will stay for the next two to three hours before northerly winds push southward. In the meantime, 1 to 2 inches of snow is possible. Expect impacts to road conditions and reduced visibilities. Please use caution.

