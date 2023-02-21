Wind Advisory issued February 21 at 3:46AM MST until February 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected. Up to 1 inch of snow is possible.

* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Pocatello, Blackfoot,

American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn,

and Oakley.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST today.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown

around. Blowing and drifting of snow is possible.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.