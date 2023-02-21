Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 7:00 PM
Published 11:28 AM

Winter Storm Warning issued February 21 at 11:28AM MST until February 22 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10
inches, with locally higher amounts in the high terrain. Winds
gusting 55 to 65 mph.

* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West, Upper Green River Basin
Foothills, Upper Green River Basin and South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult to impossible as the
snow and wind combine to create reduced visibility and drifting.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content