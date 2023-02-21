Winter Storm Warning issued February 21 at 11:28AM MST until February 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5

inches. Winds gusting 35 to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

Widespread snow and blowing snow will significantly reduce

visibility. Near white-out conditions are possible at times

north of Jackson on US Highway 89 through Grand Teton National

Park and along Wyoming Highway 390.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.