Winter Storm Warning issued February 21 at 11:28AM MST until February 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8

inches. Winds gusting 30 to 40 mph.

* WHERE…Star Valley.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult to impossible.

Widespread snow and blowing snow could significantly reduce

visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.