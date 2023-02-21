Winter Storm Warning issued February 21 at 12:34PM MST until February 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow and strong wind. Winds gusting over 40 mph are

likely with some locations with gusts exceeding 50 mph.

Localized whiteout conditions are still expected. Wind chills

of minus 20 to minus 30 are likely in the Island Park and

Kilgore areas.

* WHERE…Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad,

Preston, Thatcher, Emigration Summit, St. Charles, Montpelier,

Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Wayan, Swan Valley,

Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, and Kilgore.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible in

several areas. Blowing snow could significantly reduce

visibility. Additional or extended road closures are possible.

The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.