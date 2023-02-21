Winter Storm Warning issued February 21 at 12:34PM MST until February 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Light snow and strong wind. Additional accumulations up
to 2 inches. Winds gusting over 50 mph are likely. Localized
whiteout conditions are possible. Wind chills overnight between
minus 20 and minus 30.
* WHERE…Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and Small. This includes
I-15 from Monida Pass south through Dubois.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Wednesday. This warning will likely be
extended into the day Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible in
several areas. Blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. Road closures are possible. The cold wind chills as
low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.