Winter Storm Warning issued February 21 at 12:34PM MST until February 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Light snow and strong wind. Additional accumulations up

to 2 inches. Winds gusting over 50 mph are likely. Localized

whiteout conditions are possible. Wind chills overnight between

minus 20 and minus 30.

* WHERE…Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and Small. This includes

I-15 from Monida Pass south through Dubois.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Wednesday. This warning will likely be

extended into the day Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible in

several areas. Blowing snow could significantly reduce

visibility. Road closures are possible. The cold wind chills as

low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as

little as 30 minutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.