Winter Storm Warning issued February 21 at 3:41AM MST until February 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow today. Additional accumulations
of 5 to 12 inches below 6500 feet, and 12 to 24 inches above
6500 feet. Amounts near 3 feet are expected across the Bear
River Range. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph, creating low
visibility…including localized whiteout conditions.
* WHERE…Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Fish Creek
Summit, Emigration Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone,
Wayan, and Swan Valley.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible,
especially tonight and Tuesday. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.