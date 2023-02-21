Winter Storm Warning issued February 21 at 3:41AM MST until February 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow today. Additional accumulations
of 3 to 8 inches below 6500 feet, and 8 to 15 inches above 6500
feet. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph, creating low
visibility…including localized whiteout conditions.
* WHERE…Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Raynolds Pass,
Targhee Pass, and Island Park.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible,
especially tonight and Tuesday. Blowing snow will significantly
reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the
morning commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.