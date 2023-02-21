Winter Storm Warning issued February 21 at 3:52AM MST until February 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
CCA
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 9
inches, with amounts exceeding 1 foot along the crest of the
Sawtooths. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph, including
localized whiteout conditions.
* WHERE…Clayton, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, and Galena
Summit.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST today.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible,
especially this morning. Blowing snow could significantly
reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the
morning commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.