Winter Storm Warning issued February 21 at 3:52AM MST until February 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

CCA

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow today. Additional accumulations

of 5 to 12 inches below 6500 feet, and 12 to 24 inches above

6500 feet. Amounts near 3 feet are expected across the Bear

River Range. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph, creating low

visibility…including localized whiteout conditions.

* WHERE…Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Fish Creek

Summit, Emigration Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone,

Wayan, and Swan Valley.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible,

especially today. Blowing snow could significantly reduce

visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or

evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.