Winter Storm Warning issued February 21 at 3:52AM MST until February 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
CCA
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow today. Additional accumulations
of 5 to 12 inches below 6500 feet, and 12 to 24 inches above
6500 feet. Amounts near 3 feet are expected across the Bear
River Range. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph, creating low
visibility…including localized whiteout conditions.
* WHERE…Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Fish Creek
Summit, Emigration Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone,
Wayan, and Swan Valley.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible,
especially today. Blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or
evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.