Winter Storm Warning issued February 21 at 3:52AM MST until February 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
CCA
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow today. Total snow accumulations of
3 to 7 inches, except 8 to 15 inches above pass level. Winds
gusting 40 to 50 mph at times, including localized whiteout
conditions.
* WHERE…Malad Summit, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St Charles,
Montpelier, Georgetown Summit, and Georgetown.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible,
especially today. Blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or
evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.