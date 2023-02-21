Winter Storm Warning issued February 21 at 3:52AM MST until February 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

CCA

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow today. Total snow accumulations of

3 to 7 inches, except 8 to 15 inches above pass level. Winds

gusting 40 to 50 mph at times, including localized whiteout

conditions.

* WHERE…Malad Summit, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St Charles,

Montpelier, Georgetown Summit, and Georgetown.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible,

especially today. Blowing snow could significantly reduce

visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or

evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.