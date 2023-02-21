Skip to Content
today at 11:24 AM
Published 3:52 AM

Winter Storm Warning issued February 21 at 3:52AM MST until February 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

CCA

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow today. Additional accumulations
of 3 to 8 inches below 6500 feet, and 8 to 15 inches above 6500
feet. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph, creating low
visibility…including localized whiteout conditions.

* WHERE…Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Raynolds Pass,
Targhee Pass, and Island Park.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible,
especially today. Blowing snow will significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning
commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

