Winter Storm Warning issued February 21 at 4:38AM MST until February 22 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
12 inches in Sublette County, with the higher end amount
occurring near Hoback Junction. Total snow accumulations of 8
to 14 inches in southern Lincoln County. Total snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 feet in the west slopes of the Wind
River Mountains. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph in
southeastern Sublette County, Tuesday night into Wednesday
afternoon.
* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West, Upper Green River Basin
Foothills, Upper Green River Basin and Southern Lincoln County.
* WHEN…From 5 AM Tuesday to 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult to impossible as the
snow and wind combine to create reduced visibility and
drifting.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.