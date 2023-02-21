Winter Storm Warning issued February 21 at 4:38AM MST until February 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times. Additional snow accumulations of 8
to 12 inches. Winds gusting 15 to 30 mph, increasing to 30 to
40 mph late tonight into Tuesday.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole.
* WHEN…Now until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible,
especially this morning, with impacts to commuter traffic.
Widespread snow and blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. Near white-out conditions are possible at times
north of Jackson on US Highway 89 through Grand Teton National
Park and along Wyoming Highway 390.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.