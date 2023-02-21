Winter Storm Warning issued February 21 at 4:38AM MST until February 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 18
inches inches, with an additional 3 to 9 inches across the
lower valleys of northern Yellowstone. Winds frequently gusting
25 to 40 mph.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Now until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Widespread snow and blowing snow will significantly
reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.