Winter Storm Warning issued February 21 at 4:38AM MST until February 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 12

to 24 inches. Winds frequently gusting 35 to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Now until 5 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult to impossible,

especially tonight and Tuesday. Widespread snow and blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. These conditions

will impact travelers on Salt River Pass.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.