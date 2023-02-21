Winter Storm Warning issued February 21 at 4:38AM MST until February 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times. Additional snow accumulations of 8

to 14 inches. Winds frequently gusting 15 to 30 mph.

* WHERE…Star Valley.

* WHEN…Now until 5 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult to impossible,

especially this morning and Wednesday morning, with impacts to

commuter traffic. Widespread snow and blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.